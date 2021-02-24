Sindh to start second round of COVID-19 vaccination soon

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho announced on Wednesday that efforts are underway to soon begin administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As per details, those who already received a shot in first phase will get an SMS to update on the availability of the second dose, Dr Pechuho said.

A total of 55,458 health workers out of the 198,484 registered have been vaccinated so far. Among those registered, 111,547 are from the public sector and 86,937 from the private sector.

The minister also directed officials to expand immunisation to the taluka level.

Health workers who refuse to get the shot will be given show-cause notices and won’t be allowed to work in the health sector as they could potentially spread further mutations of the virus, Dr Pechuho warned.