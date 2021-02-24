Pakistani businessmen appreciate PM's productive engagement with Sri Lankan govt, entrepreneurs.

COLOMBO: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday had a meeting with Pakistani business community attending Pakistan Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference 2021 in Colombo.

The business community appreciated the prime minister for his productive engagement with the Sri Lankan government and businessmen.

They were of the view that both the Sri Lankan and Pakistani businesses were well placed to work together and harness the potential connected to trade and investment.

The business community shared various proposals for enhancement of trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The prime minister appreciated the proposals of the business community and assured that the government would take all possible steps to facilitate the traders and investors.