ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Naseem satisfied over implementation of Letters of Administration, Succession Certificates, Act 2020

  • The Law Minister hailed the progress made so far and told the participants, further improvements in the system were expected in a couple of weeks.
APP 24 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NADRA on Wednesday informed Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem about the implementation of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates, Act, 2020.

The representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) apprised the minister during a meeting held here at the Law Ministry.

Mohsin Rizvi, Project Director NADRA presented the latest statistics before the Law Minister and informed the participants of the meeting that the total number of visits that have been made to NADRA Mega Center in Islamabad in connection with the issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates so far is 755.

He said that total 357 visitors were provided the information required while 36 applications were processed.

He said that six applicants had been issued the certificates to date. There were overall 129 pre-process declines, he added.

The Law Minister was also informed that a meeting between NADRA representatives and Secretary Law Punjab was held on February 19 and another one was scheduled with Secretary Law Sindh on February 25, 2021 to review the progress in the implementation of the Act in Punjab and Sindh.

Imran Mirza, Additional Secretary Administration from Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Law Minister that MoFA was planning to establish NADRA desks at 16 missions including Kuala Lumpur, Muscat, Kuwait, Ankara, Toronto, Rome and Paris to facilitate the applicants who have their relatives abroad. Since 10 countries already have these desks, the total number of NADRA desks abroad would reach 26 after the addition, he added.

He said that some minor improvements were suggested during the meeting to make the system more effective and helpful for the applicants.

The Law Minister hailed the progress made so far and told the participants, further improvements in the system were expected in a couple of weeks.

Next meeting would discuss the progress made in Punjab and Sindh. Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari was also present during the meeting.

Farogh Naseem nadra

Naseem satisfied over implementation of Letters of Administration, Succession Certificates, Act 2020

Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP

Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic

PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters