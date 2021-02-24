ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LCCI urges PTA to ensure quality service of cellular companies

  • The PTA Director assured the LCCI office-bearers that PTA will play its role as regulator and ensure quality services for the customers of cellular companies.
APP 24 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to look into poor quality service of cellular companies.

Mobile phone has become an unavoidable tool for the businesses but poor performance and bad service to the customers is adding to their miseries.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry expressed these views while talking to Director of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Salman Baig here at Lahore Chamber.

The LCCI office-bearers said that businesses in Lahore are suffering because of poor or no mobile phone coverage. They said that almost all markets and other parts of the city including Shah Jamal, Shadman, Gulberg and DHA have “cold spots” where mobile phone services remain missing and is a frustration for businesses.

They said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce also held meetings with representatives of cellular companies and urged to take corrective measures. Those representatives, they added, had assured them that quality of service would be improved by January 15th but no action yet had been taken in this regard.

They mentioned that companies are charging for 4G but providing 2G service to the customers. They claim having millions of customers but unable to provide them quality service. They said that companies should stop giving new connections if they are unable to provide quality service.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority should issue show cause notice to the cellular companies who are not providing quality service to their customers.

Director PTA Salman Baig said that the authority cannot restrict the cellular companies from issuance of new connection. Prime objective of the Authority is to ensure quality services for the customers.

He said that amplifiers have been removed and now cellular companies have no logic for poor services.

He informed the LCCI office-bearers that cellular companies are installing towers at 80 different sites.

The PTA Director assured the LCCI office-bearers that PTA will play its role as regulator and ensure quality services for the customers of cellular companies.

PTA LCCI

LCCI urges PTA to ensure quality service of cellular companies

Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP

Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic

PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters