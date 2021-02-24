Education system must focus on developing character, promoting creative thinking: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for removing disparity among different streams of education in the country by ensuring implementation of Single National Curriculum (SNC).

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, he said focus of our education system should be on character building and promoting critical and creative thinking among students.

Highlighting the importance of education, the President said provision of quality and research-based education is essential for socio-economic development of the country.

The meeting was informed that SNC has been designed, in consultation with all federating units and other relevant stakeholders, including private sectors and religious schools.

It was said that SNC has been developed in accordance with the International standards to meet the educational requirements of the country.

The meeting was apprised that the SNC will be implemented in all streams of education. Initially, the new scheme of education would be introduced for the students from Grades 1-5 during Academic Year 2021-22.

The meeting was informed that the development of SNC was driven by the key considerations like teachings of Quran and Sunnah, constitutional framework, national policies, aspirations and national standards, alignments with Sustainable Development Goals for goals and targets, visions of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal and focus on our values.