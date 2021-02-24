ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
36 to contest Senate polls for Balochistan seats

  • The Election Commission of Pakistan has set February 25 as the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.
PPI Updated 24 Feb 2021

QUETTA: The 36 candidates from Balochistan are going to face each other against 12 seats of the upper house.

Election Commission of Pakistan has issued final list of candidates who will contest the forthcoming election of Senate against 12 vacant seats from Balochistan. According to a list displayed in the office of Provincial Election Commission, 36 candidates will contest election against 12 vacant seats of the Senate.

The 18 candidates will face each other against seven vacant general seats, four against two seats of technocrats, nine against two seats reserved for women while five candidates are expected to face each other against one seat reserved for minorities.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has set February 25 as the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers while polling for the Senate election will be held on March 3 in the Hall of Balochistan Provincial Assembly.

