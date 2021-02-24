Markets
UK 30-year gilt yields on track for highest close since July 2019
- Thirty-year gilt yields peaked at 1.426% .
- Ten-year gilt yields were 5 basis points higher on the day at 0.77%, their highest since March 2020.
24 Feb 2021
LONDON: British 30-year government bond yields jumped again on Wednesday as prices of US Treasuries continued to slide and were on course to close at their highest levels since mid-2019.
Thirty-year gilt yields peaked at 1.426% at 1356 GMT, 10 basis points up on the day, and at 1407 GMT were 9 basis points higher at 1.418%.
On March 18, 2020, when investors ditched British government bonds as they sought the security of US dollar liquidity during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the closing yield for the gilt was 1.342%.
Thirty-year gilt yields last closed higher than their current level in July 2019.
Ten-year gilt yields were 5 basis points higher on the day at 0.77%, their highest since March 2020.
Action taken against officers responsible for Ehsanullah Ehsan's escape: DG ISPR
UK 30-year gilt yields on track for highest close since July 2019
Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP
Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic
PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo
Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM
Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi
Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan
PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions
US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane
Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?
Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM
Read more stories
Comments