Markets
Russia to lift oil exports from its Western ports by 5.6pc in March vs Feb
24 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russia plans to increase oil exports from its Western sea ports, Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk, to 5.65 million tonnes in March from 4.83 million tonnes in the February plan, according to the preliminary schedule seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
On a daily basis loadings will rise by 5.6% in March from the current month, Reuters calculations showed.
Russian flagship Urals oil loadings from Baltic ports will rise to 4.1 million tonnes from 3.6 million tonnes in February.
Exports of Urals and Siberian Light from the Black Sea's Novorossiisk will increase to 1.55 million tonnes from 1.23 million tonnes in this month's plan, according to the document.
