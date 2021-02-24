FBR paying up to Rs250bn refunds to exporters every month

SIALKOT: FBR’s Inland Revenue (Operations) Member Dr Muhammad Ashfaq has said the newly-upgraded ‘Fully Automated Sales Tax e-Refund (FASTER) Plus system’ is a transparent one.

Addressing a meeting of exporters organized by the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) on Wednesday, he said the FBR was paying refunds’ claims of Rs200-250 billion to exporters every month.

The meeting was attended by the prominent businessmen and SME representatives besides participation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar and representatives of the Sports Goods Manufacturers Association, Surgical Instruments Manufacturing Association, Gloves Manufacturers Association, Leather Garments Manufacturers Association and Hosiery Manufacturers Association.

Dr Muhammad Ashfaq said the new system had been providing an opportunity to exporters to review and resubmit their claims after removing shortcomings.

PRGMEA Central Chairman Sohail A Sheikh, while addressing the meeting, appreciated the member for speedy sales tax refunds claims through the FASTER Plus system.