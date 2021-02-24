Markets
Jordan gets at least 3 participants in 120,000 tonne wheat tender
- Participants were believed to be CHS, Cerealcom Dolj and Bulgarian trading house Buildcom, they said.
- No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Wednesday, traders said.
24 Feb 2021
HAMBURG: At least three trading companies are believed to be taking part in the international tender from Jordan's state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday, traders said.
Participants were believed to be CHS, Cerealcom Dolj and Bulgarian trading house Buildcom, they said.
No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Wednesday, traders said.
Action taken against officers responsible for Ehsanullah Ehsan's escape: DG ISPR
Jordan gets at least 3 participants in 120,000 tonne wheat tender
Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP
Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic
PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo
Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM
Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi
Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan
PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions
US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane
Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?
Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM
Read more stories
Comments