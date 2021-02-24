ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ECP sets up centers in Orakzai for vote registration, correction

APP 24 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: District Election Commissioner Orakzai Wednesday said that as per directives of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) centers have been set up across Orakzai district to facilitate masses in registration of votes, transfer of votes and correction of record for upcoming local bodies elections.

He said centers have been established at offices of Registration Officer and Assistant Registration Officers, adding that people may submit form-21 which is meant for vote registration and transfer, form-22 for deletion of votes and form-23 for correction in particulars in order to ensure maximum participation by voters in the upcoming local bodies’ elections.

The people of Tehsils Upper and Lower Orakzai have been advised to contact District Election Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Main Kohat Road near DC compound, Babar Mella in Hangu on phone number 0925-690031.

Similarly, the residents of Tehsil Upper Orakzai can contact Assistant Sub Divisional Education Officer Raes Khan on cell number 0333-9687180 while people of Lower Orakzai may contact Head Master Rahim Khan Government Sabzi Khel Tehsil Lower Orakzai on 0306-9080626 for registration of vote or correction of record.

