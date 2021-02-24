ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 14 lives, infects 348 others

  • The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.
APP 24 Feb 2021

KARACHI: As many as 14 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,315 and 348 new cases emerged when 10,918 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 14 more patient of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,315 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 10,918 samples were tested which detected 348 cases that constituted 3.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,978,835 tests have been conducted against which 257,088 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 240,676 patients have recovered, including 619 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,097 patients were under treatment; of them 11,680 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 410 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 372 patients was stated to be critical, including 50 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 348 new cases, 183 have been detected from Karachi, including 49 from East, 45 Korangi, 30 Malir, 27 South, 17 West and 15 Central. Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad have 25 each, Hyderabad 22, Thatta 17, Tando Allahyar 15, Badin 11, Larkana 7, Jamshoro and Sujawal 6 each, Ghotki and Sanghar 4 each, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas 3 each, Jacobabad and Sukkur 2 each, Nausheroferoze 1.

The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Coronavirus COVID

COVID-19 claims 14 lives, infects 348 others

Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP

Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic

PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters