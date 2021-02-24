ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares surge in glitch-ridden session as banks gain

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.86% higher at 14,982.00, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.07% to 50,781.69.
  • The top three boosts to the Nifty 50 were financial and banking stocks, which surged in extended trading, pushing the Nifty private bank index higher by 3.9%.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed sharply higher in a glitch-ridden, extended session on Wednesday, led by gains in financial stocks after private-sector lenders were allowed to carry out government transactions.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.86% higher at 14,982.00, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.07% to 50,781.69.

The top three boosts to the Nifty 50 were financial and banking stocks, which surged in extended trading, pushing the Nifty private bank index higher by 3.9%.

The sub-index snapped a six-session losing streak to advance the most among the 14 major sectoral indexes.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers, closing 5% and 4% higher, respectively.

An embargo on private-sector banks to carry out government-related transactions including taxes and pension payments has been lifted, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, which analysts said was a positive for these lenders.

Wednesday's trade was marred by technical disruptions caused by a telecoms glitch, which forced the National Stock Exchange - India's biggest bourse - to halt trading for nearly four hours.

Analysts said some stock moves after the resumption of trade at around 1005 GMT reflected frantic trading to square off positions ahead of the expiry of February derivative contracts due tomorrow.

Indian equities rose sharply in the first two weeks of February, thanks to solid corporate earnings and a well-received federal budget, before trimming some of those gains due to profit-taking. With Wednesday's gains, the Nifty 50 is now up 9.9% in February.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries extended gains for a second day, settling 1.9% higher.

The Nifty IT services index was the only sector to finish lower, falling 0.11% amid an appreciation in the rupee which hit a near one-year high on Wednesday. A stronger rupee weighs on earnings of IT services firms, which receive a bulk of their revenues from overseas customers.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex

Indian shares surge in glitch-ridden session as banks gain

Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP

Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic

PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters