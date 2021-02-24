ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Iberdrola to triple clean power fleet by 2030, welcomes offshore competition

  • Company targets 95GW of clean capacity by 2030.
  • Plans to bid in offshore wind auctions in next 18 months.
  • High bids from new developers benefit own valuations- CEO.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

MADRID: Europe's biggest wind power generator Iberdrola on Wednesday pledged to spend 150 billion euros ($182.39 billion) by 2030 to triple its renewable capacity and double its network assets.

Years of investment in low-emission generation and power grids has set the Spanish group up to benefit as global economies accelerate a pivot away from fossil fuels toward renewably-sourced electricity.

It plans to operate 95 gigawatts (GW) of clean power capacity by 2030, up from 35 GW at the end of 2020. The International Energy Agency estimated total global renewable capacity hit 200 GW last year.

Iberdrola pledged last November to spend 75 billion euros on generation capacity, networks and its client business between 2020 and 2025. The new target, which includes that commitment, is in line with a planned investment by European leader Enel .

Chief Executive Ignacio Galan said the group is talking to US President Joe Biden about how to improve the rollout of turbines off the country's windy coastlines.

With two thirds of group earnings coming from outside Spain, Iberdrola also plans to bid in offshore wind auctions in Britain, France, Germany, Denmark and Japan in the next 18 months.

It did not detail how it would finance the extra investment, but previously indicated it would turn to corporate and hybrid debt to help finance the 75 billion euro commitment.

Under the investment plan, the value of the networks that generate around half the company's core earnings will double to 60 billion euros by the end of this decade.

Iberdrola's shares were 2.4% higher by 1145 GMT, a touch lower than at the same time last year. Their value has still more than doubled in the past five years, outstripping a 30% rise for European utilities.

Full-year net profit rose 4.2% to 3.61 billion euros, meeting an average forecast provided by the company, even as fallout from the pandemic weighed on electricity demand.

Galan said the high fees paid by would-be developers at auction earlier this month for rights to lease seabed around Britain benefited Iberdrola as they would boost the value of the company's planned projects.

Iberdrola proposed paying 0.44 euros per share in dividends in 2021, up from 0.42 euros per share in 2020.

Iberdrola Europe's biggest wind power generator global economies accelerate

Iberdrola to triple clean power fleet by 2030, welcomes offshore competition

Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic

PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters