World
Britain does not favour sporting boycotts, says PM Johnson on China
- Asked by a lawmaker whether he agreed that Britain should boycott the Winter Olympics if China did not end the treatment of the Uighurs, Johnson said it was right to highlight the "appalling campaign" against them.
24 Feb 2021
LONDON: Britain does not normally favour boycotts of sporting events, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday in response to a question whether London would stay away from the Winter Olympics in China over the treatment of the Uighurs in Xinjiang.
Asked by a lawmaker whether he agreed that Britain should boycott the Winter Olympics if China did not end the treatment of the Uighurs, Johnson said it was right to highlight the "appalling campaign" against them.
"He raises the point about a sporting boycott. We're not normally in favour of supporting boycotts in this country ... and that's been the long-standing position of this government," Johnson told parliament.
Action taken against officers responsible for Ehsanullah Ehsan's escape: DG ISPR
Britain does not favour sporting boycotts, says PM Johnson on China
Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic
PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo
Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM
Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi
Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan
PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions
US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane
Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?
Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM
Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes
Read more stories
Comments