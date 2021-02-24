ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
World

Britain does not favour sporting boycotts, says PM Johnson on China

  • Asked by a lawmaker whether he agreed that Britain should boycott the Winter Olympics if China did not end the treatment of the Uighurs, Johnson said it was right to highlight the "appalling campaign" against them.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

LONDON: Britain does not normally favour boycotts of sporting events, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday in response to a question whether London would stay away from the Winter Olympics in China over the treatment of the Uighurs in Xinjiang.

"He raises the point about a sporting boycott. We're not normally in favour of supporting boycotts in this country ... and that's been the long-standing position of this government," Johnson told parliament.

Britain does not favour sporting boycotts, says PM Johnson on China

