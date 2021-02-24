TSX futures edge lower on inflation fears

Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday, as inflation prospects following a rally in commodity prices tempered optimism over the vaccine-led economic recovery.

Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 1.04% and 0.88%, respectively, while spot gold edged up 0.2%.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.36 lower at 18,349.67 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05%.

TOP STORIES

Royal Bank of Canada topped analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by strength in its capital markets and wealth management units and lower provisions to cover potential loan losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp posted a higher fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as commodity prices rebounded from pandemic lows.