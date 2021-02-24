PM affirms Pakistan's steadfast support to Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized the importance of building robust economic partnership between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, characterized by enhanced bilateral trade, investment and commercial cooperation.

He was talking to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on Wednesday. The one-on-one meeting between the two leaders was followed by delegation-level talks.

The Prime Minister also laid emphasis on deeper collaboration in diverse fields, particularly agriculture, tourism, science and technology, sports, education and culture. The importance of sharing experiences in poverty alleviation was stressed.

The Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood by each other. He re-affirmed Pakistan's steadfast support to Sri Lanka in future. The close cooperation between the two sides in the multilateral fora was re-affirmed.

While noting the close traditional and cultural ties between the two countries, Imran Khan highlighted that Pakistan has the potential of being a choice destination for religious tourism for Sri Lankan people. He particularly highlighted the rich Buddhist heritage of Pakistan.

In the regional context, the Prime Minister shared his vision of peace, development, and connectivity. He also emphasized the importance of regional cooperation through the platform of SAARC and the opportunities for regional prosperity through CPEC, the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Prime Minister extended a cordial invitation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.