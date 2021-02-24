Pakistan
Transparent elections vital for strengthening democracy: Shibli
- He said the opposition alliance believes in politics of buying and selling and it is also representing the status quo.
24 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said transparency in elections is of vital importance to strengthen democracy and ensuring welfare of masses.
Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said the government is committed to end the obsolete system of buying and selling of votes and give chance to capable candidates in elections.
He said the opposition alliance believes in politics of buying and selling and it is also representing the status quo.
Action taken against officers responsible for Ehsanullah Ehsan's escape: DG ISPR
Transparent elections vital for strengthening democracy: Shibli
Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic
PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo
Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM
Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi
Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan
PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions
US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane
Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?
Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM
Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes
Read more stories
Comments