Economic stability in country essential for successful foreign policy: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said economic stability in the country is essential for successful foreign policy and good bilateral relations with various countries.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said Pakistan enjoys good relations with all Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The President said that all measures are being taken in consultation and cooperation with Ulema and the Islamic Ideology Council.

In reply to a question, the President said the country cannot afford change of system from parliamentary democracy to any other form.

He described democracy as an evolution and said democratic system in UK took 300 years to reach the current level.

Dr Arif Alvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a strong personality with non-compromising attitude especially towards corruption.