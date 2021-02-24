ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
SHC extends Sharjeel’s bail in a corruption reference

  • The court ordered the NAB prosecutor to submit inclusive response in the next hearing.
PPI 24 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended the bail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon till April 13 in a corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The high court heard the bail plea of Sharjeel in corruption reference and it extended the bail plea until April 13 as the NAB prosecutor sought more time to complete the investigation.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that the constant probe against Sharjeel and the other accused is currently on an inquiry level. He sought more time from the court to submit the NAB’s response after completing the probe.

The court ordered the NAB prosecutor to submit a inclusive response in the next hearing.

According to the NAB prosecution, the accused including Sharjeel had been involved in making illegal appointments in the Sindh Information Department.

The former information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon along with other accused are facing charges of their alleged involvement in Rs 5.76 billion corruption in the Sindh Information Department.

