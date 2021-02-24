Action taken against officers responsible for Ehsanullah Ehsan's escape: DG ISPR

Director General ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar has said that action was taken against officers responsible for the escape of former TTP spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan from military custody last year, BBC Urdu reported on Wednesday.

Talking to foreign media in his office, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief termed Ehsan’s escape was a "very serious" matter, which had been investigated thoroughly.

Those found responsible in the episode had already been proceeded against, said Maj Gen Iftikhar.

He said that “efforts are underway to arrest the former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson again,” but that he wasn’t aware of his current whereabouts.

Ehsan was arrested in 2017, but escaped in January last year from a “safe house” where he was being held by Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

Recently, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai called out the Pakistan military and the government on Twitter where she asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military to explain how her alleged shooter, Ehsanullah Ehsan, had escaped from custody.

“This is the ex-spokesperson of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan who claims the attack on me and many innocent people. He is now threatening people on social media. How did he escape?” she tweeted.