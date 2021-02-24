Punjab CM reviews uplift schemes progress

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office on Wednesday to review progress on the development projects in the province.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, chief secretary, chairman planning & development and others attended the meeting. Secretary Finance briefed that the tax collection ratio has increased up to 7 per cent as compared with the previous year as taxes worth Rs1047 were collected till January 2021 and development funds worth Rs191 were also issued.

The CM directed to complete the ongoing schemes according to their stipulated period and asked the administrative secretaries to personally review progress on development schemes.

Timely completion saves resources and facilitates the citizens, he maintained and made it clear that any delay will not be tolerated.

The CM emphasised that an effective monitoring system is imperative for timely utilization of funds adding that the ADP target will be achieved at every cost. I will soon visit the P&D department to review progress made on the annual development programme, he disclosed.

The chief minister directed to take every possible step to ensure financial discipline and directed to adopt out-of-box solutions to curtail recurring expenditures.

Similarly, more and more funds should be allocated for public welfare schemes, he added.