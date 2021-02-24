World
Egypt registers Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
- RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said Sputnik V had been approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority using an emergency use authorisation procedure. Tunisia and Algeria have already approved the shot.
MOSCOW: Egypt has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, becoming the 34th country outside of Russia and third in North Africa to do so, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Egypt registers Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
