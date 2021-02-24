Pakistan
Pakistan Navy seizes 700kg narcotics near Pishukan coast
- Pakistan Navy says that the drugs are valued at approximately Rs2.2 Billion and they have been handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal formalities
- Successful execution of operation against narcotics smuggling is based on prolonged surveillance and operational coordination: PN
24 Feb 2021
(Karachi) Pakistan Navy has seized 700 kilogrammes of narcotics in an intelligence-based joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) near Pishukan coast, Balochistan, a statement issued by Pakistan Navy stated on Wednesday.
The PN said that the drugs are valued at approximately Rs2.2 Billion and they have been handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal formalities.
The statement added that the successful execution of operation against narcotics smuggling is based on prolonged surveillance and operational coordination demonstrating the Pakistan Navy’s effective monitoring of our coastline and seas for any illegal purpose.
Action taken against officers responsible for Ehsanullah Ehsan's escape: DG ISPR
Pakistan Navy seizes 700kg narcotics near Pishukan coast
Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic
PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo
Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM
Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi
Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan
PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions
US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane
Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?
Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM
Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes
Read more stories
Comments