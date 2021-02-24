ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
Pakistan Navy seizes 700kg narcotics near Pishukan coast

  • Pakistan Navy says that the drugs are valued at approximately Rs2.2 Billion and they have been handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal formalities
  • Successful execution of operation against narcotics smuggling is based on prolonged surveillance and operational coordination: PN
Fahad Zulfikar 24 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan Navy has seized 700 kilogrammes of narcotics in an intelligence-based joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) near Pishukan coast, Balochistan, a statement issued by Pakistan Navy stated on Wednesday.

The PN said that the drugs are valued at approximately Rs2.2 Billion and they have been handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal formalities.

The statement added that the successful execution of operation against narcotics smuggling is based on prolonged surveillance and operational coordination demonstrating the Pakistan Navy’s effective monitoring of our coastline and seas for any illegal purpose.

