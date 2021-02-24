ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia's Lavrov slams West for pandemic 'selfishness'

  • He accused Western countries of having a "desire to take advantage of the pandemic to punish 'undesirable' governments".
AFP 24 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted the West for failing to unite globally in the fight against the pandemic and its economic fallout, in an address to the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday.

In his speech to the United Nations' human rights body, Lavrov criticised the West for refusing to suspend sanctions in the wake of the global economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Unfortunately, despite the pandemic and the apparent need to consolidate our efforts, some of our Western counterparts refuse to reconsider their selfish ways and abandon their coercive approaches and unlawful methods of intimidation and pressure," he said by video link.

He accused Western countries of having a "desire to take advantage of the pandemic to punish 'undesirable' governments".

The European Union this week agreed to impose sanctions on four Russian officials over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The move has further strained relations between Moscow and the West, which have seen tensions at their highest since the end of the Cold War.

The EU and the United States have hit Russia with a series of sanctions since Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

In recent weeks, Ukraine as well as Latvia, another former Soviet country, have banned a number of pro-Russian television channels.

Lavrov in his speech slammed the moves, describing them as "political censorship".

"Those who for decades have been preaching about freedom of speech and expression to the whole world are now demonstrating intolerance of alternative views," he said.

The Russian foreign minister also laid into social media platforms, which he said "openly manipulate public opinion by banning or censoring user content at their own discretion".

Russia last year cleared the way for regulators to block internet platforms like Facebook and Youtube if they are deemed to have censored content produced by Russians.

Coronavirus Sergei Lavrov Human Rights Council

Russia's Lavrov slams West for pandemic 'selfishness'

Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic

PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters