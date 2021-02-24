The all new KIA Sorento enters the Pakistani market

KIA Lucky Motors unveiled the 3rd generation of KIA Sorento this 14th February at their plant in Karachi. Media personalities alongside car enthusiasts indulged in an experience, testing the midsize SUV to its utmost limits on on-road and off-road tracks.

KIA’s “Powerplay” testing event kicked off with car fanatics and content creators as they took the Sorento through extreme scenarios.

Professional race car drivers, Shah Faisal and Osama were invited to test the car according to their own forte, where they floored the 3.5L FWD variant on a track with straight patches, hair pin turns and cliffs. The KIA Sorento gave a performance, ensuring jaw dropping reactions from faces inside and outside the midsize SUV.

The invitees included Suneel Munj from Pakwheels, Omer Arshad from Bamwheels, Ramish Safa, Team Brandsynario, OLX, Autonotch, Carspirit and Taimoor Salahuddin (Mooroo) to test the Sorento and judge its performance.

Once professional drivers completed their part, the Sorento’s keys were given to the invitees to feel the “Powerplay”. The 2.4L AWD variant was put to test on an off-road track with bumps and rough terrains, where the Sorento glided like a pro! The unmatchable braking ability of the Sorento became a head turner for all those invited, as the car came to a standstill from a speed of 100Km/h under 5 seconds.

The end of the Sorento swooshing and screeching led content creators towards the car display where three newly launched variants of the Sorento were waiting to be reviewed.

KIA Sorento’s 2.4L FWD, 2.4L AWD and 3.5L FWD variants are expected to launch at a price of Rs. 7 million, Rs. 8 million and Rs. 8.4 million respectively. All variants of the Sorento have an innovative design comprising projector headlamps, halogen projector, chrome door handles, 18 and 19-inch wheels, roof rails, a front and rear aluminum diffuser as part of the exterior.

Looking into the interior, the Sorento provides us with a climate control air conditioner, 7″ or 8″ Infotainment with Android auto and Apple CarPlay Integrations, cruise control, rain sensors, power and heated folding alongside sideview mirrors and a smart entry system.

Going into the heart of the vehicle, the 2.4L inline 4 cylinder engine produces 169 hp and 220 Nm torque, coupled with a 6 speed automatic transmission while the 3.5L V6 engine produces a hefty 276hp and 336Nm torque mated with an 8 speed automatic transmission.

The Sorento proved itself to be a head turner for all faces at the event, alongside those viewing it on social media. Being the first ones to introduce a 3.5L V6 CKD vehicle in the local market, KIA has once again proved itself to be a game changer for our automobile industry, with high hopes to see innovative and futuristic works engineering cruising on the roads of Pakistan!