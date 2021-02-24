ANL 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-5.37%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.82%)
ASL 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.64%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.85%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
BYCO 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.31%)
DGKC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.75%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.07%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
FFBL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.2%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.2%)
HASCOL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
JSCL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.05%)
KAPCO 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.04%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.18%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.19%)
MLCF 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.97%)
PAEL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.37%)
POWER 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
PPL 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.42%)
PRL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.71%)
PTC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.26%)
TRG 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.25%)
UNITY 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.97%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.49%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -74.37 (-1.51%)
BR30 24,978 Decreased By ▼ -599.43 (-2.34%)
KSE100 45,223 Decreased By ▼ -506.01 (-1.11%)
KSE30 18,820 Decreased By ▼ -165.6 (-0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may retest resistance at $5.59-3/4

  • A break below $5.45-3/4 will make the wedge invalid. A bearish target zone of $5.30 to $5.37-3/4 will be established accordingly.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may retest a resistance at $5.59-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $5.64.

The contract is riding on a wave c from $5.40-3/4, which is capable of travelling to $5.71-1/2, its 100% projection level. The resistance at $5.59-3/4 triggered a correction which seems to have ended around $5.52-1/4.

Another projection analysis on the uptrend from $5.24-3/4 reveals a key resistance at $5.55-3/4, the 38.2% level, which has been briefly pierced.

This is a major breakthrough to bulls, after many failed attempts to overcome this barrier. A rise above $5.55-3/4 could confirm a break and a target of $5.65-1/2.

A break below $5.52-1/4 could cause a fall to $5.48. On the daily chart, the uptrend is developing within a rising wedge, which suggests a target around $5.86-1/4.

A break below $5.45-3/4 will make the wedge invalid. A bearish target zone of $5.30 to $5.37-3/4 will be established accordingly.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soyoil

CBOT corn may retest resistance at $5.59-3/4

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $15 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters