Saifullah Abro, Rauf Siddiqui Challenge Election Tribunal’s decision in SHC

  • Both candidates have requested the court to permit them to contest the Senate election
  • Abro is accused of concealing his assets
Fahad Zulfikar 24 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Saifullah Abro and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) member Rauf Siddiqui have challenged their disqualification in Sindh High Court (SHC) after Election Tribunal rejected their Senate nomination papers, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per the details, Abro and Siddiqui have challenged their disqualification by Election Tribunal in SHC. Their appeals have been approved for hearing. Both candidates have requested the court to permit them to contest the Senate election.

Earlier, the Election Tribunal rejected the nomination papers of Saifullah Abro. An application was submitted in the tribunal against the acceptance of Abro’s paper. The request mentioned that he had concealed his assets and Returning Officer accepted the papers without hearing the other side.

On February 23, the Election Tribunal rejected PML-N's senior leader Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers by a returning officer. Rashid had been declared ineligible to contest Senate polls.

PTI MPA Zainab Omar had filed an objection against Rashid through her lawyer Rana Mudassar to the returning officer/provincial election commissioner in Lahore.

