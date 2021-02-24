ANL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5%)
Maryam Nawaz summoned by NAB on March 2 in Jati Umra land case

  • The PML-N leader has been summoned to appear before a three-member combined investigation team of NAB.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 24 Feb 2021

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on March 2 in the case pertaining to Jati Umra land purchase.

The PML-N leader has been summoned to appear before a three-member combined investigation team of NAB. She will be interrogated in the case, ARY reported. Last year in August, police personnel and PML-N workers clashed ahead of Maryam’s arrival outside the bureau's office in Lahore. NAB had summoned the vice-president for a hearing in the land acquisition case.

Many people were injured and around 50 men were rounded up after police fired tear gas besides hurling back stones at the activists, with each side blaming the other for triggering the clash. Maryam had to turn back after the bureau canceled the hearing due to the clash.

NAB has launched an investigation into the Sharif family for illegally acquiring hundreds of acres of land in Raiwind. NAB has said that in 2013, the Sharif family had acquired 3,568 kanals during the tenure of Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister.

Out of it, 1,936 kanals were allotted to the Sharif brothers’ mother Shamim Bibi, 96 kanals each to Nawaz and Shahbaz and 1,440 to Maryam.

