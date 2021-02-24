WhatsApp warns users who don’t accept new policy won’t be able to text, call

The Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp has warned users who do not accept its new terms and policies that they will not be able to exchange messages.

The popular messaging platform has given customers a deadline of May 15. Those who do not accept the new privacy policy will have their accounts deactivated for 120 days, after which they will be deleted.

Users will be able to make calls and receive notifications while the account is inactive. WhatsApp updated its policy in January 2021, which drew strong criticism from users.

WhatsApp sent its updated policy notifications to users to delete the accounts of users who did not accept the policy by February 8. The company later changed the date and gave customers until May amid criticism from customers.

Under the new policy, WhatsApp will not only use users' data but also share it with Facebook.

According to the policy, when you interact with another business using the WhatsApp service, all of its information is passed on to the company, which shares it with other Facebook-owned applications.

According to a new policy released by WhatsApp, the company needs customer information to improve its marketing support changes and services, which cannot be obtained without accepting the new policy.