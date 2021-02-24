Business & Finance
Puma forecasts strong rebound from end of second quarter
- Fourth-quarter sales rose by a currency-adjusted 9.1% to 1.52 billion euros.
Updated 24 Feb 2021
BERLIN: German sportswear company Puma said it expected it would see a heavy impact on its results from lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic through the end of the second quarter, but said it sees strong improvements after that.
Fourth-quarter sales rose by a currency-adjusted 9.1% to 1.52 billion euros ($1.85 billion) and operating profit by 14.6% to 63 million euros, meeting average analyst forecasts for 1.52 billion and 62 million euros respectively.
