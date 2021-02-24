ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.33%)
ASC 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.1%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 96.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.34%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.26%)
DGKC 130.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.4%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.35%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.2%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.77%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.18%)
HASCOL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
HUBC 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
JSCL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.05%)
KAPCO 35.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.02%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.46%)
MLCF 45.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.23%)
PAEL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.65%)
POWER 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.38%)
TRG 138.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.55%)
UNITY 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By ▼ -33.93 (-0.69%)
BR30 25,275 Decreased By ▼ -302.09 (-1.18%)
KSE100 45,465 Decreased By ▼ -263.7 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,909 Decreased By ▼ -76.56 (-0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Venezuela National Assembly urges expulsion of EU ambassador

  • The election results were not recognized by the EU, the United States nor several Latin American countries.
AFP 24 Feb 2021

CARACAS: Venezuela's National Assembly called Tuesday for the government to expel the European Union's ambassador to Caracas, in response to new EU sanctions against 19 Venezuelan officials.

The Assembly, which is controlled by President Nicolas Maduro's party, approved a "rejection agreement" of the sanctions and plans to "urge" the head of state to "declare persona non grata the head of the diplomatic delegation" from the EU, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, in order to proceed with her "expulsion."

The text, unanimously approved by the deputies, also calls for a revision of the agreement on the EU's presence in Caracas. "I vote with both hands for the European Union representative to be declared persona non grata," Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodriguez said before calling for the vote.

The Venezuelan government said Tuesday that Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will meet with Brilhante Pedrosa on Wednesday, along with ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

EU foreign ministers agreed Monday to sanction 19 Venezuelan officials for "undermining democracy" and human rights abuses.

The move brings to 55 the total number of members of Maduro's regime to be slapped with asset freezes and travel bans by the bloc.

The EU expanded the list after rejecting a December legislative election that saw Maduro win total control of parliament after an opposition boycott.

The election results were not recognized by the EU, the United States nor several Latin American countries.

Among the newly sanctioned officials are two members of the National Assembly, the governor of Zulia state, the commander of the armed forces and three members of the Electoral Council, including its president.

On July 29, after a previous round of European sanctions, Maduro declared Brilhante Pedrosa persona non grata and gave her 72 hours to leave the country.

When the deadline passed, however, the government backed down.

National Assembly EU Nicolas Maduro Venezuela

Venezuela National Assembly urges expulsion of EU ambassador

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters