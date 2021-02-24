KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 23, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 790,031,201 455,471,743 28,537,025,224 13,264,409,134 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,188,762,370 (2,276,719,319) (87,956,948) Local Individuals 30,886,154,223 (31,006,374,880) (120,220,657) Local Corporates 12,671,946,135 (12,463,768,530) 208,177,605 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021