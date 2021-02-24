Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
24 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 23, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
790,031,201 455,471,743 28,537,025,224 13,264,409,134
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,188,762,370 (2,276,719,319) (87,956,948)
Local Individuals 30,886,154,223 (31,006,374,880) (120,220,657)
Local Corporates 12,671,946,135 (12,463,768,530) 208,177,605
