Drugs elimination imperative to ensure healthy society: Ijaz Shah

  • He suggested that professional training be imparted to the under treatment patients.
APP 23 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Counter Narcotics Ijaz Ahmad Shah during his visit to a rehabilitation center said elimination of drugs from society was imperative to ensure healthy society.

“We need a drug free and safe society for our future generations” he said.

The minister said facilities for rehabilitation of drug addicts would be further improved, said a news release.

He said, the government was considering to set up more rehabilitation centers.

He suggested that professional training be imparted to the under treatment patients.

Shah assured that the government would extend all possible cooperation for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and urged to conduct follow checkups and take proper monitoring so that no recovered patients might relapse.

The minister lauded the performance of Anti Narcotics Force saying that efforts for complete elimination of this menace from the society would continue.

Drugs elimination imperative to ensure healthy society: Ijaz Shah

