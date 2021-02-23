SC adjourns NAB plea seeking cancellation of Siraj Durrani's bail

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of an appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of the bail of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani for two weeks.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the appeal against Agha Siraj Durrani's bail in the assets beyond means cases.

NAB in its reference alleged that Agha Siraj Durrani, who is also a Pakistan Peoples Party leader, had accumulated assets worth Rs 1.6 billion along with his family members as co-accused. On December 13, 2019, the Sindh High Court granted bail to him.

During the course of proceedings, counsel for NAB and Agha Siraj Durrani separately submitted additional documents in the court.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the court could extend the interim order.

Upon this, the NAB prosecutor said that the Bureau had filed the appeal for cancellation of the bail not the interim order.

Later, the case was adjourned for two weeks.