ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Provision of quick , speedy justice to litigants need of hour: CJ

  • The chief justice warned the judiciary of dire circumstances if the people lose their faith in the country’s judicial system.
APP 23 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court Chief Justice (CJ) Muhammed Qasim Khan Tuesday said provision of quick and cheaper justice to litigants was need of the hour.

Addressing a event organized at Rawalpindi High Court Bar to bid farewell to retiring justices Tariq Abbasi and Mushtaq, the CJ said that it was incumbent on the judiciary to provide speedy justice to the weak and downtrodden segment of society.

“The times have changed: even the educated and socio-economically well off citizens are now turning to the courts for justice,” he noted.

Qasim Khan said that delivery of justice was our main objective.

"Speedy justice does not mean to bulldoze the justice. There should be no unnecessary dates. If the judge does not perform his duty properly, action will be taken against him according to the law," he added.

The chief justice warned the judiciary of dire circumstances if the people lose their faith in the country’s judicial system.

He also ensured his full support to resolve the problem faced by the lawyers fraternity.

He appreciated the Rawalpindi bar that played a key role in judicial work and avoided undue strikes.

Senior Justice, Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Ameer Bhatti, Abad Ur Rehman Lodhi and others also spoke on the occasion and acknowledged the services of the retired judges.

Earlier, Chief Justice, (LHC) Justice also inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the lawn of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench.

Lahore High Court Muhammed Qasim Khan

Provision of quick , speedy justice to litigants need of hour: CJ

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen economic, trade relations

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

Human error caused countrywide blackout on Jan 9, reveals inquiry committee report

G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters

PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters