Provision of quick , speedy justice to litigants need of hour: CJ

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court Chief Justice (CJ) Muhammed Qasim Khan Tuesday said provision of quick and cheaper justice to litigants was need of the hour.

Addressing a event organized at Rawalpindi High Court Bar to bid farewell to retiring justices Tariq Abbasi and Mushtaq, the CJ said that it was incumbent on the judiciary to provide speedy justice to the weak and downtrodden segment of society.

“The times have changed: even the educated and socio-economically well off citizens are now turning to the courts for justice,” he noted.

Qasim Khan said that delivery of justice was our main objective.

"Speedy justice does not mean to bulldoze the justice. There should be no unnecessary dates. If the judge does not perform his duty properly, action will be taken against him according to the law," he added.

The chief justice warned the judiciary of dire circumstances if the people lose their faith in the country’s judicial system.

He also ensured his full support to resolve the problem faced by the lawyers fraternity.

He appreciated the Rawalpindi bar that played a key role in judicial work and avoided undue strikes.

Senior Justice, Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Ameer Bhatti, Abad Ur Rehman Lodhi and others also spoke on the occasion and acknowledged the services of the retired judges.

Earlier, Chief Justice, (LHC) Justice also inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the lawn of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench.