NA passes three legislative proposals, refers eight bills to committees

  • The House was adjourned to meet again on February 26, 2021 at 11 am.
APP 23 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday passed three private members’ bills and referred eight other bills to the relevant committees for further consideration.

At the start of the proceedings, the treasury and opposition lawmakers, carrying placards in their hands, stood in front of each other following which the Speaker Asad Qaisar suspended the proceedings at 16:56 hours.

The sitting resumed at 17:14 hours and took up the agenda appearing on orders of the day. The House passed three private members’ bills which included the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2020; the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private loans, 2020 and the Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2020.

Eight private members’ bills were referred to the relevant committees which were the Safe Milk and Dairy Bill, 2021; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021]. (Articles- 51 and 59); the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Section 277 and Schedule-II); the Islamabad Poultry Production Regulation Bill, 2021; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Insertion of Article11A); the Islamabad Bee-Keeping and Honey Board Bill, 2021; the Compulsory Teaching of Arabic Language Bill, 2021 and the Unani, Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic Practitioners (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Ten private members’ bills were deferred which included the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Articles- 1, 51 and106); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-84); the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Section- 489F and Schedule- II); the Recusant Witnesses (Repeal) Bill, 2021; the West Pakistan Pure Food (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

A bill – the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Insertion of Article-35A) – was withdrawn by its mover.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice, a member of the Committee presented report of the Committee on the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2020.

Chairman Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture presented report of the Standing Committee on the Ibadat International University, Islamabad Bill, 2021.

The House did not consider 41 reports of the Standing Committees, six resolutions, five motions under rule 259, three amendments in the rules of procedures and conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, two calling attention notices, one private member’s bill and a motion under Rule 259.

The House was adjourned to meet again on February 26, 2021 at 11 am.

