Opposition seeks Haleem Adil Sheikh’s production order

KARACHI: Leaders of the Joint Opposition in Sindh Assembly on Tuesday requested assembly's secretariat for issuance of a production order for Haleem Adil Sheikh.

This was stated by the leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Kanwer Naveed Jameel while talking to media along with others at the Sindh Assembly Building.

He said that the parliamentary leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), and MQM-P in Sindh Assembly have met with the Speaker of the sindh assembly.

He said that the leaders of PTI, GDA and MQM-P in a meeting with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani submitted a request for issuance of a production order for opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Kanwer Naveed Jameel said that they requested through the resolution to immediately convene Session of Sindh Assembly against arrest of the Haleem Adil Shaikh.