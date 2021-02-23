ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
KP CM rebuts rumours of differences of PTI MPs with party

  • He said that PTI was a party of sincere, devoted and committed workers who stand firm with the ideology of party head Imran Khan.
APP 23 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan strongly rebutting the rumours regarding differences of some of the PTI parliamentarians with party regarding the senate elections, Tuesday termed such rumours as baseless, fabricated and contrary to ground realities.

In a statement issued here , he said that PTI was a party of sincere, devoted and committed workers who stand firm with the ideology of party head Imran Khan; adding they would do so in future as well. PTI parliamentarians would never betray the party leadership in any case, he added.

He made it clear that during the PTI parliamentarians sitting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Governor’s House Peshawar the other day, there was complete unity and harmony and all of the parliamentarians were on the same page and reiterated their commitment to fully support the party candidates in the upcoming senate elections.

Mahmood Khan said that during the meeting all the party parliamentarians reposed their full confidence in the party leadership and endorsed party leadership decisions regarding the nomination of senate candidates.

“There exists a complete unity and harmony amongst the parliamentarians of PTI with regard to party decisions which will continue to exist in future as well”, Mahmood Khan remarked and added that parliamentarians and workers of PTI had an ideological attachment with party and they stood firm with the party's leadership.

The chief minister said that opposition parties were trying to win senate elections through unfair means, but they would miserably fail to do so adding that the opposition would get a setback in senate elections to their sheer disappointment.

Mahmood Khan stated that PTI believed in utmost transparency in electoral process and that was why it propounds the holding of senate elections through show of hands; and lamented that opposition parties were opposing it because they did not want fair play and transparency in the elections.

