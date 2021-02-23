ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA passes bill against corporal punishment of children in Islamabad

  • The bill was tabled by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz.
  • The bill allows the authorities to sack or suspend those violating the law.
BR Web Desk 23 Feb 2021

The National Assembly (NA) has passed a bill to criminalise all forms of corporal punishment at workplaces, educational institutions and rehabilitation centres in Islamabad.

As per details, the bill was tabled by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz. It will now be tabled in the Senate. An amendment in the bill presented by the government was also passed.

The bill allows the authorities to sack or suspend those violating the law.

According to the draft, the federal government will devise a “comprehensive system” to implement the law in registered and unregistered institutions.

Private institutions will have to assure the authorities that they comply with the new law. If they failed to do so, their registration would be cancelled.

The new law would also cancel provisions of Section 89 of the PPC that allows teachers and guardians to administer physical punishment “in good faith” and “for the benefit” of the child.

Pakistan Islamabad NA corporal punishment

NA passes bill against corporal punishment of children in Islamabad

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen economic, trade relations

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

Human error caused countrywide blackout on Jan 9, reveals inquiry committee report

G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters

PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters