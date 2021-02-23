NA passes bill against corporal punishment of children in Islamabad

The National Assembly (NA) has passed a bill to criminalise all forms of corporal punishment at workplaces, educational institutions and rehabilitation centres in Islamabad.

As per details, the bill was tabled by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz. It will now be tabled in the Senate. An amendment in the bill presented by the government was also passed.

The bill allows the authorities to sack or suspend those violating the law.

According to the draft, the federal government will devise a “comprehensive system” to implement the law in registered and unregistered institutions.

Private institutions will have to assure the authorities that they comply with the new law. If they failed to do so, their registration would be cancelled.

The new law would also cancel provisions of Section 89 of the PPC that allows teachers and guardians to administer physical punishment “in good faith” and “for the benefit” of the child.