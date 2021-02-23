ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
Argentina's president says working to ink IMF debt deal

  • Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Mexico, Fernandez said he wanted to be "very careful" in his negotiations with the IMF due to the manner in which Argentina had been authorized loans in the past.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

MEXICO CITY: Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Tuesday he is working to get a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the country's debts, pledging to take charge of the matter amid concerns that his government is dragging its feet.

Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Mexico, Fernandez said he wanted to be "very careful" in his negotiations with the IMF due to the manner in which Argentina had been authorized loans in the past.

