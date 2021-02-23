World
Argentina's president says working to ink IMF debt deal
- Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Mexico, Fernandez said he wanted to be "very careful" in his negotiations with the IMF due to the manner in which Argentina had been authorized loans in the past.
23 Feb 2021
MEXICO CITY: Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Tuesday he is working to get a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the country's debts, pledging to take charge of the matter amid concerns that his government is dragging its feet.
Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Mexico, Fernandez said he wanted to be "very careful" in his negotiations with the IMF due to the manner in which Argentina had been authorized loans in the past.
PM arrives in Sri Lanka on two-day maiden visit
Argentina's president says working to ink IMF debt deal
Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen economic, trade relations
PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections
Human error caused countrywide blackout on Jan 9, reveals inquiry committee report
G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters
PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka
Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high
PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election
Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%
Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'
Remittances beat Moody’s expectation
Read more stories
Comments