ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey accuses Greek jets of 'harassing' Turkish boat

  • The scene was set for tensions when Turkey announced last Monday the Cesme ship would conduct a hydrographic survey from February 18 until March 2.
AFP 23 Feb 2021

ANKARA: Turkey on Tuesday accused Greek fighter jets of "harassing" a Turkish boat in the Aegean as tensions rise again between the NATO allies over maritime issues.

Greece-Turkey ties are already strained over Ankara's gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, although they held direct talks last month for the first time in nearly five years.

In the dispute's latest chapter, Turkey last week sent the Cesme research vessel into international waters near some Greek islands, prompting Athens to lodge a diplomatic protest.

On Tuesday, a Turkish defence ministry source said four Greek F-16 fighter jets engaged in "provocative action" and "harassed the Cesme vessel in the northern Aegean's international waters".

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters that a "necessary response was given".

"Unfortunately, this is one of the frequent harassments by our Greek neighbours," Akar said in Ankara.

The Turkish defence source said one of the Greek planes dropped a chaff cartridge two nautical miles (3.7 nautical kilometres) away from the Turkish ship.

The cartridges are used to confuse or disable an opponent's radar.

The Greek defence ministry said its airforce was conducting a military exercise some distance from the Turkish vessel and denied any harassment.

"No Greek fighter jets flew near the Turkish vessel," Greek defence ministry said.

The scene was set for tensions when Turkey announced last Monday the Cesme ship would conduct a hydrographic survey from February 18 until March 2.

Greek government spokesman Christos Tarantilis called it "an unnecessary move which does not help positive sentiment".

Akar defended Turkey's actions, insisting the survey was "completely hydrographic, technical" and saying Greece had conducted similar work in the past.

"Turkey has always been on the side of dialogue," Akar said.

Pushed by the European Union to hold talks, Turkish and Greek officials last month held exploratory talks in Istanbul, the first since 2016.

There was no breakthrough and the two sides only agreed for talks to resume in Athens.

The Greek foreign ministry said last week the next round in Athens could be held in early March, pending a reply from Turkey.

The crisis over the eastern Mediterranean re-erupted last summer when Ankara sent a research ship into waters claimed by Greece.

Turkish boat Greek jets

Turkey accuses Greek jets of 'harassing' Turkish boat

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen economic, trade relations

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

Human error caused countrywide blackout on Jan 9, reveals inquiry committee report

G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters

PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters