ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder
Feb 23, 2021
Markets

Higher oil prices push Saudi index up, while Egypt declines

  • Dubai index ends a five-day losing streak.
  • Etisalat gains on FY dividend.
  • Qatar falls for a fifth consecutive day.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

Gulf markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday, with Saudi Arabia's benchmark index leading gains, while Egypt's blue-chip index slid more than 1 percent.

The Saudi index closed 0.8% higher, its biggest daily percentage gain in over a week, buoyed by higher oil prices.

The rise in crude prices was underpinned by the likely easing of COVID-19 lockdowns around the world, positive economic forecasts and lower output as US supplies were slow to return after a deep freeze in Texas shut down production.

Financial stocks boosted the index, with Al Rajhi Bank jumping 4% and National Commercial Bank, the country's largest lender, advancing 1.8%.

Dubai's main share index snapped five sessions of losses to end marginally higher at 0.2%, bolstered by a 3% rise in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company.

During the day the index rose more than 1%.

"The optimism over the drop in coronavirus cases in the country is playing a good role in reviving investors' appetite," said Wael Makarem, market analyst at ICM.com.

The Abu Dhabi index mirrored Dubai, closing up about 0.2%, with Emirates Telecommunications Group (Etisalat) gaining nearly 1% after its board recommended a total dividend of 1.2 dirhams per share for 2020.

Bucking the trend, the Qatari index fell for the fifth consecutive session to end 0.6% lower.

Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's largest lender by assets, reversed early gains and dropped 3.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue chip index fell more than 1%, after rising for the past two sessions.

Crude prices Abu Dhabi index Dubai stock Saudi index

