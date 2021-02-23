ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Indian shares end flat; Reliance gains, financials weigh

  • There is no positive news in the near term to propel markets higher and we may continue to see such sedate moves until there are fresh triggers that will decide which way market will move going-ahead.
  • Reliance Industries was the top boost to the Nifty 50, closing up 0.8% after the conglomerate said it expected to hive off its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business in the September quarter.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended nearly flat on Tuesday as gains in Reliance and commodity firms were offset by a selloff in financial stocks. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.22% higher at 14,707.70 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.01% higher at 49,751.41.

Both the indexes snapped five sessions of losses to advance 1.2% during the session, before paring gains as investors sold private sector bank stocks.

"There is no positive news in the near term to propel markets higher and we may continue to see such sedate moves until there are fresh triggers that will decide which way market will move going-ahead," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Indian equities rose sharply in the first two weeks of February, on solid corporate earnings and a well-received federal budget, before trimming some of the gains due to profit-taking.

Analysts have warned that despite the selloff in the last five sessions, valuations remain high and a correction is over-due.

Reliance Industries was the top boost to the Nifty 50, closing up 0.8% after the conglomerate said it expected to hive off its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business in the September quarter.

Among major sectoral indexes, the Nifty metal index advanced the most, closing up nearly 4% amid a rally in copper prices fuelled by hopes of a recovery in demand.

The Nifty energy index closed 2.1% higher, with shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp rising 5.5%.

Lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were the biggest drags on the Nifty 50, falling 3.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

Nifty's PSU bank index finished the session 0.14% lower.

