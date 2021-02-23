PTI ready to hold re-election in NA-75: Shahbaz Gill

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is ready to hold re-election in NA-75 Daska constituency, despite having numerical, legal and moral edge over the opposition.

Talking to the media at his native village Majhiwal here on Tuesday, he regretted that the opposition was propagating against the government without any reason.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would fulfill re-polling demand of the opposition including the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) if they desired so.

He said it was a modus operandi of the PML-N that "wherever it wins a seat, it terms the election process transparent and fair, and wherever it loses it starts crying foul and rigging of polls”.

He said that the PML-N looted and plundered the national wealth whenever it came to power, and then spent the looted money for winning the next elections. Shahbaz Gill said that it did not matter what lies Maryam told, as people were fully aware of its anti-government and anti-state designs. Wails of the opposition were clearly indicating that it had lost the Senate elections, he added. “We will win the Senate elections with a thumping majority,” he added.

The special assistant to prime minister said that the PML-N leaders looted the national wealth with the help of their fathers, sons, daughters, wives, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts and cronies.

They shifted the looted wealth abroad and now they were enjoying life there by pushing the Pakistani nation into a quagmire of debts.

However, now these elements could not succeed in their nefarious designs again as the Pakistani nation had recognised them fully, he added.

Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had come in the field to eradicate corruption from politics so no one should expect any NRO [deal] from him. “Those who buy votes proudly claim that democracy is subservient to them, but PM Imran Khan has been talking of transparent elections from day one, and he has always accepted decisions of courts and all institutions,” he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif, who claimed to be a champion of democracy and to live and die with Pakistanis, went out of the country to avoid accountability. Now excuses were being sought in the name of surgery of Maryam Nawaz.

“What kind of a surgery Maryam Nawaz wants to undergo, which cannot be conducted in the country,” Shahbaz Gill questioned and said that whether her surgery was big or small, the government would not allow her to flee the country.

He said it was Maryam's duty to her party to tell lies, and that was why she was telling lies one after the other. "However, all the allies are with us, and we will win the Senate elections," he added.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Imran Khan spent his entire life by fighting for transparent elections and that’s why now he was in power and would ensure transparent elections in the country.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to see the national institutions strong; so whatever decision is taken regarding the Senate or by-elections, the government will accept it," he added.