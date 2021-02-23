ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Even Field possession failure not exonerated PML-N from corruption charges: Shahzad Akbar

  • He said to date PML-N had failed to provide money trail of Even Field apartments.
APP 23 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Barrister Mirza Shahad Akbar on Tuesday said that the failure of Broadsheet, in getting possession of Even Field apartments in lieu of their dues, did not exonerate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership from its corruption charges.

Responding to a tweet of Maryam Nawaz Sharif the United Kingdom based asset recovery firm Broadsheet had to pay the expenditures incurred on the lawyers in accordance with prevalent law of UK.

He recalled that Maryam Nawaz had submitted a bogus trust deed in the Aven Field case in the Calibri Font, when the font was not even available for public use - according to its inventor Luc(as) de Groot. Such absurds could not be ignored.

He said to date PML-N had failed to provide money trail of Even Field apartments.

Shahzad Akbar

Even Field possession failure not exonerated PML-N from corruption charges: Shahzad Akbar

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen economic, trade relations

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

Human error caused countrywide blackout on Jan 9, reveals inquiry committee report

G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters

PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters