ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Sugar extends rally, hitting highest in nearly four years

  • March raw sugar edged up 0.3% to 18.84 cents per lb.
  • May arabica coffee edged up 0.3% to $1.3530 per lb.
  • May London cocoa firmed by 0.1% to 1,839 pounds a tonne.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

Sugar extends rally, hitting highest in nearly four years

LONDON: White and raw sugar futures on ICE extended their rally on Tuesday, hitting their highest in nearly four years on tight supplies, a jump in energy prices and declining COVID-19 cases worldwide..

SUGAR

March raw sugar edged up 0.3% to 18.84 cents per lb at 1258 GMT, having touched its highest since March 2017 at 18.94. Raw sugar gained 7.5% last week.

Nearby supplies remain tight after a poor Thai crop and a global shipping container shortage that is hampering India's exports. At the same time, the macro environment continues to improve amid signs the COVID-19 vaccine roll out is starting to contain the virus.

Dealers said that prices are expected to fall back, though that should be short lived because funds are likely to see such a dip as another buying opportunity.

May white sugar lost 0.1% to $488 a tonne, having also reached its highest since March 2017 as it peaked at $490.10.

COFFEE

May arabica coffee edged up 0.3% to $1.3530 per lb, having hit its highest since December in the previous session, when it closed with a 4.5% gain after sharp falls in the Brazilian real currency.

The real aside, coffee is being boosted by worries over Brazil's forthcoming crop and global inflation expectations. Many investors see commodities as a hedge against inflation.

A shortage in global shipping container availability is also supporting prices.

May robusta coffee was up 1.1% at $1,431 a tonne after touching its highest since November.

COCOA

May London cocoa firmed by 0.1% to 1,839 pounds a tonne.

May New York cocoa edged up 0.1% to $2,492 a tonne.

Cocoa has been rangebound since December, trapped between forecasts of a large surplus and hopes for global economic recovery.

Dealers said cocoa looks cheap further down the curve because market balances could tighten in 2021/22.

