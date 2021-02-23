ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

G4S urges shareholders to accept Allied deal as bid battle ends

  • G4S recommends vote for Allied's final offer.
  • Allied offer open for acceptance until March 16.
  • Says acceptance level lowered to 75% from 90%.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

British private security group G4S on Tuesday urged shareholders to accept Allied Universal's 3.8 billion pound ($5.4 billion) final offer after the end of the US bidder's drawn-out takeover battle with Canada's GardaWorld.

Hostile bidder GardaWorld had called a halt to the contest on Monday by telling the UK's Takeover Panel it would not increase its December bid of 235 pence per share for the world's largest private security company.

Allied on Tuesday said it would not increase the 245 pence per share offer it announced on Dec. 8, making it the final bid.

G4S had backed that offer last year after repeatedly rejecting GardaWorld's hostile advances, but low shareholder acceptance forced repeated extensions to offer deadlines.

"G4S directors unanimously recommend that G4S shareholders accept the final Allied Universal offer," The London-listed company said.

Allied on Tuesday extended its offer deadline to March 16 and the acceptance condition was lowered to 75% from 90% in nominal value and voting rights.

It has largely obtained the required antitrust regulatory approvals in the United States and European Union (EU), Allied Universal added. The deal does not require approval from Britain since the EU clearance was obtained before the Brexit deadline.

"The biggest issue now is probably the pension deficit in the UK, which has constricted M&A deals in the recent past involving G4S UK businesses," said Morningstar analyst Michael Field.

G4S last year sold most of its cash-handling business to rival Brinks Co but held on to the UK operations with attached pension obligations.

In its offer document, Allied said it planned to evaluate the possibility of exiting the prison business, where G4S has faced problems in the past, and some other markets, such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Sudan and Uganda.

"Allied will have to work with the pension trustees to come to an arrangement if it wishes to divest anything here (in the UK)," Field added.

Shares in G4S traded flat at 242 pence at 0855 GMT

G4S British private security group Allied Universal GardaWorld

G4S urges shareholders to accept Allied deal as bid battle ends

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen economic, trade relations

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

Human error caused countrywide blackout on Jan 9, reveals inquiry committee report

G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters

PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters