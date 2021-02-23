Ambassador of Qatar calls on Minister for National Food Security

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Saoud Abdul Rehman Al Thani here on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and discussed ways and means to further strengthen bilateral relations between both the countries.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research the spouses of both the minister and ambassador were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Fakhar Imam pointed out the importance of language and stressed the need for grooming the youth to strengthen the cultural roots of both the countries.

Both sides also deliberated upon research in the agricultural field in both Qatar and Pakistan and stressed the need for enhancing bilateral collaboration for mutual benefit of both the countries.

The minister also suggested students exchange program for Qatari students to study in the agricultural research institutions of Pakistan.

Both dignitaries said that the bilateral relationship between Qatar and Pakistan was very cordial and should be further strengthened. Speaking on the occasion, wife of Qatri Ambassador who worked for the Qatar foundation stressed the importance of quality education to ensure a secure future.

She also pointed out initiatives taken by the Qatari’s government to provide quality education to their students for their prosperous future.

The Ambassador showed keen interest for investing in Karachi Port and the Gwadar Port in future, which would further cement the trade and investment relations between both the countries.