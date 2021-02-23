Pakistan
Offer of re-polling in 20 polling stations manifestation of PM's struggle for transparency: Shibli
- He said that the duplicity of the prime minister's opponents has been exposed to the nation.
23 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer of re-polling at 20 polling stations in NA-75 was manifestation of his struggle to ensure free and fair elections.
In a tweet, he said that those who point fingers at his generosity are, in fact, opposing transparency and the open ballot in the electoral process.
He said that the duplicity of the prime minister's opponents has been exposed to the nation.
